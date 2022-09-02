AUSTIN — About 60% of Texas voters believe that abortions should be available in all or most cases, with about 11% of Texans stating they want abortions to be banned in all cases, according to a new poll by Planned Parenthood Texas Votes released Thursday.
The poll contacted 2,000 registered Texas voters June 15-24, ending on the same day the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that an abortion is not constitutionally protected.
Since then, Texas has banned all abortions from the point of conception, except in the instance where the life of the pregnant person is at risk. Performing an abortion also now includes severe criminal and monetary punishments.
Thursday also marked the one-year anniversary of Senate Bill 8, the controversial state law that banned abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, around six weeks of pregnancy and before many people know they are pregnant.
Dyana Limon-Mercado, executive director of Planned Parenthood Texas Votes, said the poll and recent wins for abortion rights advocates in Kansas and Alaska prove that the anti-abortion stance taken by Republicans, including Texas leaders, is not in line with voters.
“Most Texans know that this issue can be complex. These decisions can be complicated for some families, but ultimately it's up to every individual to make this decision for themselves,” Limon-Mercado told CNHI News. “I think that is really the Texas value — independence more than anything. People don't want the government in their personal decisions.”
The poll found that abortion access is a top-tier issue among several segments of the electorate, including gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke supporters, independent women who support abortion access, Democratic women and women of reproductive age, from 18 to 44.
Where abortion once straddled a religious line, poll results suggest that S.B. 8 laid the groundwork for a surge in prioritizing abortion as a voting issue – and a shift in opinion.
About 60% of those surveyed said they do not think of abortion as a religious issue personally.
Additionally, nearly half of Texas voters — 49%— said S.B. 8 made them feel concerned about their own rights in Texas. And 53% of those surveyed said that S.B. 8 motivated them “a lot” to make sure they vote this fall.
“This poll clearly demonstrates what we've honestly been saying for a decade: The opposition right has gotten more and more extreme in their efforts to ban abortion, and they are deeply out of step with Texas voters,” Limon-Mercado said. “I think that this poll clearly demonstrates just how far out of touch they are actually with the majority of Texas voters.”
In a separate release of data on Thursday, Planned Parenthood Federation of America highlighted the toll S.B. 8 has had on neighboring states, including Oklahoma, New Mexico, Colorado and Kansas, even before Roe v. Wade was overturned in June.
In its unique structure, S.B. 8 allows residents to enforce restrictive abortion laws. It has since been replicated in several other states.
The law, which remains in place, allows people to sue anyone who performs or aids in the completion of an abortion after a heartbeat is detected. It also offers a $10,000 cash reward if the lawsuit is successful.
Because of this, Texans have had to travel outside the state to receive an abortion, which abortion rights advocates say places an undue burden on families of color and those of lower socioeconomic status.
On average, Texas patients in June traveled more than 400 miles to access abortion care, more than four times farther than they traveled on average in June 2021, Planned Parenthood data shows.
Additionally, more than 400 abortion patients with a Texas ZIP code visited Planned Parenthood health centers in Kansas, compared to fewer than 10 abortion patients from September 2020 to June 2021. Abortion patients with Texas ZIP codes at Planned Parenthood health centers in Colorado increased tenfold compared to the previous year, it said.
“As the data make clear, in states where abortion is banned, people who need care must try to find the money, child care, transportation and time off work to flee their state in order to obtain an abortion in a state where it remains legal. As more states ban abortion, patients are forced to literally go to greater lengths,” Planned Parenthood of Texas said in a statement.
Gov. Greg Abbott and other prominent Texas Republican leaders who have been actively outspoken in favor of the law remained publicly quiet Thursday.
