AUSTIN — Many Texans believe more guns will make the United States less safe, according to a UT/Texas Politics Project poll released Wednesday.
The poll surveyed 1,200 Texans between June 16-24, 43% of whom said they believed more guns would lead to less safety while 34% said they believed that more guns would create greater safety. Another 15% said the number of guns had no impact on safety.
Views split along party lines, where about 77% of Democrats said that more guns would lead to less safety, while the majority of Republicans — 57% — expressed the opposite opinion. About 14% said that gun laws should be left as they are now.
Additionally, 52% of Texans said that gun control laws should be made more strict, “a consistent finding” across 10 polling results going back to 2015, poll conductors said.
Among Democrats, 85%, want to see stricter gun laws, while 46% of Republicans want to see gun laws left alone. However, 28% of Republicans did state that they believed gun laws should be made more strict.
Texas Republicans have been openly in favor of arming teachers and ensuring armed law enforcement at present at schools, often using the phrase that “a good guy with a gun stops a bad guy with a gun.”
Texas gun safety advocates and teacher organizations said they are opposed to such measures, stating that under duress, teachers cannot be expected to become highly trained law enforcement officials.
The poll was conducted less than a month after the Uvalde tragedy where an 18-year-old gunman entered a Texas elementary school and killed 21 people, including 19 fourth-grade students.
The attack happened 10 days after a gunman killed 10 in a Buffalo, New York, grocery store. Since the Uvalde shooting in late May, at least five other major mass shootings have occurred in the U. S. including most recently in Highland Park, Illinois, where a gunman killed seven and injured dozens more during a Fourth of July parade.
In the poll, a majority of Texans — 25% — said current gun laws are to most responsible for recent mass shootings. Another 20% claimed a failure of the mental health system to identify dangerous individuals is the top contributor, and 13% said it was unstable family situations.
These opinions fell along party lines, but “Texas voters express an openness to some commonly discussed gun safety proposals,” analysts said.
The vast majority of Texans continue to support “criminal and mental health background checks on all gun purchases in the United States, including at gun shows and for private sales,” according to the polls.
About 78% said they support a universal background check system, including 93% of Democrats and 66% of Republicans. Additionally, 70% expressed support for raising the age to legally purchase a firearm from 18 to 21, including 91% of Democrats and 56% of Republicans. Most Texans also favored a ban on high-capacity magazines, at 55%, and an assault weapons ban, at 54%, but the majority of Republicans were opposed to such measures. Lastly, 66% of Texans expressed support for “allowing courts to require a person determined to be a risk to themselves or others to temporarily surrender guns in their possession,” also referred to as “red-flag laws.” This includes 89% of Democrats and a plurality of Republicans, at 49%, the poll said.
This view goes against the Texas GOP Party Platform, which states it is against “red flag laws,” claiming they “violate one’s right to due process and are a pre-crime punishment of people not adjudicated guilty.”
The party also chastised U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, a Republican, in a resolution for his work in securing a bipartisan gun reform bill through the U.S. Senate, which includes an opt-in red-flag measure. Many in attendance at the state GOP convention in Houston last month also heckled and booed Cornyn as he gave a speech.
Even so, analysts said despite this increase in attention and the recency of the shooting, “the poll revealed no major shifts in attitudes related to guns after the Uvalde killings.”
“Majorities of Texans expressed support for gun control measures in similar magnitudes to polling conducted prior to Uvalde,” they said.
