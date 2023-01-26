AUSTIN — Statehouse Democrats are pushing a new bill to give $15,000 raises to the state’s teachers.
If passed, the bill would be the largest raise for educators in Texas history, bringing the new minimum teacher pay to $48,600 and the new average teacher pay to $73,887 — seventh in the U.S.
“Raising teacher pay is something we can do and something we must do,” said state Rep. James Talarico, D-Round Rock.
The bill proposes using slightly less than half of the state’s historic surplus of $32.7 billion to give an across-the-board raise to the state’s educators. It also includes a 25% pay raise for school support staff. Lawmakers said roughly 40% of the state’s educators are working second jobs to make ends meet, adding that Texas teacher pay currently lags the national average by $7,500.
The 2022 Texas Teacher Poll by the Charles Butt Foundation found that poor pay was one of the leading reasons why educators left or are considering leaving the field. A 2019 pay raise of $5,000 raise has been erased by rising inflation, per the poll.
State Rep. Gina Hinojosa, D-Austin, asserts that Texas doesn’t have a teacher shortage. Instead, it has a teacher retention issue, she said.
“The teachers exist, the teachers are here (in Texas),” Hinojosa said. “They have chosen to walk away from a profession that undervalues them, underpays them and under-resources their job.”
Leander ISD teacher Deanna Perkins said she believes that investing in educators is equivalent to investing in children and their futures.
“Until our great state of Texas steps up to give us the compensation we deserve, many of our amazing teachers are going to find careers where they are respected and paid for their time and their skills,” Perkins said. “There’s no teacher shortage. There’s a ‘respecting teachers, their expertise and skills and pay them what they’re worth’ shortage.”
Talarico acknowledged the request is large and “bold” and would require bipartisan support, but he said he is hopeful this legislative session will result in some compromise to improve teacher pay.
Hospital workers
Elsewhere, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced Tuesday that it will increase the salaries and starting pay at state hospitals and state-supported living centers to address staffing needs, maintain competitive wages and bring hospital beds back online.
“Increasing starting salaries will bolster HHSC’s recruitment and hiring of prospective employees, help us get fully staffed and serve more people in need,” said Scott Schalchlin, deputy executive commissioner for HHSC’s Health and Specialty Care System, in a statement. ”We are incredibly grateful for the hard work and dedication of our current staff, and we look forward to continuing to grow our teams with qualified and compassionate health care professionals who share our commitment to support the patients at our state hospitals and the residents at our state-supported living centers.”
The $148 million in salary increases is in addition to other financial incentives HHSC offered staff to increase recruitment and retention last year, officials said. State-supported living centers provide residential services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, while state hospitals provide inpatient psychiatric care for adults, children and adolescents. More than 700 state hospital beds are offline due to workforce challenges.
Effective March 1, approximately 7,855 full-time positions at state hospitals and 11,794 at state-supported living centers will receive salary increases. HHSC is looking to fill approximately 1,805 vacancies in state hospitals and 2,137 in state-supported living centers by offering higher starting salaries.
The salary increase will allow for a registered nurse with three years’ experience to receive as high as $90,000 per year. Psychiatric nursing assistants and direct support professionals would start between $17.50 and $21 an hour, depending on experience. Food service workers start as high as $13.94 an hour, HHSC officials said.
