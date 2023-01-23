AUSTIN — The Texas Senate will take up redistricting once again next week, but experts said they believe it will result in no change.
Redistricting occurs once every 10 years using updated census data. The data is typically available prior to the start of the first Texas legislative session of the new decade, but the coronavirus pandemic pushed back the release of the data until after the conclusion of the 2021 regular session, leading lawmakers to address redrawing maps during a special session in the fall.
A narrow interpretation of the state constitution indicates that redistricting must occur during the first regular session following the release of census numbers. Since redistricting was addressed during a special session, the next regular session to follow the release of the data would be the current session.
This led the state’s upper chamber to take on the maps that will remain in place until the next census at the start of the next decade.
Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University, said he believes senators voted to take up the matter not to necessarily change any of the lines, but to squash any opposition that may use a narrow reading of the state constitution to push back on the district maps.
“It will be much to do about nothing,” Jones said. “In the Senate, they will most likely not touch (the map) at all and just enforce what they have in place now.”
Jones added that drawing district lines is an intricate and entangled process that also involves House and State Board of Education lines. It does not impact U.S. congressional lines.
However, because senators are elected every four years — except for the few that will see an election again in 2024 — any changes could mean all of them face re-election in two years. This, Jones predicts, will be motivation enough to keep the previously adopted maps.
Even so, the Senate will hold four days of public testimony on the 2021 lines, but Pat Flavin, a political science professor at Baylor University, said he does not expect “any substantive changes to come out of those.”
“They're happy with how the lines were drawn, and they don't want to change them. Plus, there's no real requirement to do so,” Flavin said.
During the 2021 redistricting, Texas Republicans solidified their majority by drawing lines that granted them more “safe seats,” or districts where a challenger’s chance for unseating a Republican is significantly reduced.
This method also allowed the Texas Senate to gain one additional safe Republican seat, increasing the conservative majority from 18 to 19. Of the 31 Senate districts, this leaves Democrats with 12 safe seats and a limited ability to take the majority.
Jones added that these maps are so locked into party preferences that any excitement that comes from future elections for this decade will occur during primaries.
By the November of an election year, the candidate whose party aligns with the district map party preference is essentially guaranteed the win.
This is great for those who want to keep Republicans in power – the same people who are tasked with overseeing the current redistricting process, Flavin said.
And while the state’s maps have been heavily criticized for underrepresenting racial minorities who made up the bulk of the state’s population growth, Flavin said he still does not believe anything will change this session.
“The people who were in charge of drawing the lines like the way the lines are drawn now,” Flavin said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.