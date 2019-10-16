ODESSA, Texas (AP) — For the first time, the annual meeting of the Grapevine-based Southern Baptists of Texas Convention will be held in Odessa Oct. 28-29 with a total of attendance of more than 1,000 people from around the state expected.
The Odessa American reports First Baptist Church at 709 N. Lee Ave. will be the host church and the new Marriott Hotel & Conference Center at 305 E. Fifth St. the meeting's official hotel.
First Baptist Senior Pastor Byron McWilliams said the event requires "a ton of planning to make sure everything is ready for such a large number messengers (delegates) and church staff to descend upon Odessa and have a great place to gather.
"Our choir and orchestra will provide music on Monday night," McWilliams said. "We're only able to do this because of the new building we built five years ago. We couldn't have done it in our old sanctuary. Our new facilities are what makes this happen.
"We are very thankful that we can be the host church and we're looking forward to a great time, not only for business meetings but also a time to celebrate what God is doing across the State of Texas and be a part of that."
Among the business to be transacted is the election of 2019-20 officers with a successor to SBTC President Juan Sanchez to be chosen.
The Rev. Sanchez, pastor of High Pointe Baptist Church in Austin, said in a telephone interview that the meeting's theme is Second Corinthians 4:5, which says, "For what we preach is not ourselves but Jesus Christ as Lord and ourselves as your servants for Jesus' sake.”
