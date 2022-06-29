AUSTIN — Abortions in Texas can continue up until a fetal heartbeat is detected, around six weeks of pregnancy, a judge ruled Tuesday.
A Harris County District Court judge granted a temporary restraining order that blocks pre-Roe laws that ban abortions after several organizations sued Monday.
Anti-abortion advocates claim that even though Texas’ “trigger law” has not yet taken effect, because the state still has pre-Roe laws on the books, those laws automatically return to enforceable status. Therefore, abortion providers became “criminally liable” should they continue after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last Friday that there is no constitutional right to an abortion, and abortion access would be left up to the states.
“It is a relief that this Texas state court acted so quickly to block this deeply harmful abortion ban,” said Marc Hearron, senior counsel at the Center for Reproductive Rights, in a statement. “This decision will allow abortion services to resume at many clinics across the state, connecting Texans to the essential health care they need. Every hour that abortion is accessible in Texas is a victory.”
Abortion providers and advocates said they were hopeful that in filing the lawsuit, they could at least postpone the effects of the SCOTUS decision and continue to provide abortions up to six weeks of pregnancy until the trigger law takes effect next month.
The trigger law is scheduled to take effect 30 days after the court issues a judgment, which Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in an advisory on Friday is different from the opinion. He said a judgment may be issued a month or longer after the original opinion, therefore the 30-day clock has not yet started.
A hearing for a permanent restraining order is set for July 12.
Texas Right to Life said in a Tweet that despite the temporary restraining order, abortion is still illegal in Texas. The organization claims that under Texas Penal Code, a criminal murder charge "does not apply to the death of an unborn child if the conduct charged is … a lawful medical procedure …,” however, abortion is no longer a “lawful medical procedure.”
“Despite the best efforts of the abortion industry and judge, abortionists can still be prosecuted for murder,” the organization said.
Nonetheless, Whole Women’s Health, one of the plaintiffs in the case, said it is already contacting patients on its waiting list and is working on resuming abortion services in all four of its Texas clinics. Clinics named in the lawsuit -- including, Alamo Women’s Reproductive Services, Austin Women’s Health Center, Houston Women’s Clinic, Houston Women’s Reproductive Services and Southwestern Women’s Surgery Center -- may continue services.
“Keep in mind, Texas still enforces a two-visit requirement and a 24-hour waiting period, as well as the 6-week ban and other restrictions,” Whole Women’s Health said in a Tweet. “Even with these obstacles, our clinics’ staffs are ready and eager to welcome patients back.”
