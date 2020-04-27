Man gets prison for threatening to kill Trump
DALLAS (AP) — A 36-year-old Texas man has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for threatening to assassinate President Donald Trump, prosecutors said.
Mickael Gedlu was sentenced Friday, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox’s office in Dallas. He pleaded guilty in December to making threats against Trump.
According to plea documents, Gedlu admitted he threatened Trump's life on social media, stating on YouTube: “I am waiting for Trump to visit Dallas before I attempt to assassinate him.”
During court proceedings, prosecutors said that on May 31, 2018, Gedlu was observed across the street from Dallas’ Adolphus Hotel just 30 minutes before Trump arrived there for a fundraiser. Dallas police officers noticed Gedlu holding a “Kill Trump” sign and detained him as he screamed “kill the president.”
Prosecutors said the U.S. Secret Service conducted the investigation with the assistance of Dallas police.
Deputy dies when struck on I-35
TEMPLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a Bell County, Texas, deputy sheriff was killed early Sunday when he was struck by a vehicle while helping a neighboring county's sheriffs department try to stop another vehicle it had pursued into Bell County on Interstate 35.
Deputy John Andrew Rhoden, 31, was killed when he was struck about 1:45 a.m. Sunday in Temple, about 120 miles south of Dallas, said Bell County Sheriff's Lt. Bob Reinhard. Reinhard said Rhoden was assisting Williamson County deputies who were pursuing a vehicle on the interstate when he was struck.
Reinhard said the vehicle that struck Rhoden is not the vehicle that was being pursued, but declined further comment and referred questions to Temple police, who are handling the investigation. Police in Temple did not immediately return phone calls for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.