Dallas unveils memorial to police officers killed in 2016 attack
DALLAS (AP) — Officials have unveiled a monument to five police officers killed in a sniper attack in downtown Dallas.
The sculpture showing the faces of the fallen officers was revealed in front of police headquarters Monday, three years and a day after a U.S. Army veteran opened fire on a peaceful protest.
Micah Johnson killed four Dallas police and one transit officer before authorities killed him using a robot-delivered bomb. The July 7, 2016, shooting is considered the deadliest day for U.S. law enforcement since the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.
The slain were Dallas officers Lorne Ahrens, Michael Krol, Michael Smith, and Patrick Zamarripa, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit Officer Brent Thompson. Police Chief U. Renee Hall said Monday “it is always our responsibility to honor their life and their legacy.”
UN rights chief ‘appalled’ by conditions in US shelters for migrants
GENEVA (AP) — The United Nations’ human rights chief said Monday she was “appalled” by the conditions migrants and refugees face in U.S. detention facilities, intensifying a challenge to the Trump administration’s immigration policies.
United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said children stopped by border agents should never be held in immigration detention facilities or separated from their families, and detention should not be the norm for adults, either.
“Any deprivation of liberty of adult migrants and refugees should be a measure of last resort,” the U.N. commissioner said, appealing for “non-custodial alternatives.”
A spokeswoman for the U.N. human rights office, Ravina Shamdasani, said Bachelet decided to speak out more forcefully than before after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general issued a report last week warning of dangerous conditions in U.S. immigration detention facilities.
Many migrants and refugees set off on “perilous journeys with their children in search of protection and dignity and away from violence and hunger,” Bachelet said in a statement.
“When they finally believe they have arrived in safety, they may find themselves separated from their loved ones and locked in undignified conditions,” she continued. “This should never happen anywhere.”
President Donald Trump said Sunday that migrants were coming from “unbelievable poverty” and “those are people that are very happy with what’s going on because, relatively speaking, they’re in much better shape right now” in U.S. custody.
Texas cemetery fence that marked racial divide comes down
DAYTON, Texas (AP) — A fence that for decades divided two historic Houston-area cemeteries into plots for white people on one side and black people on the other has been taken down.
A white 85-year-old maintenance volunteer, Henry Buxton, in April dismantled the chain-link fence that divided the Linney Cemetery from the Acie Cemetery in Dayton.
The change came after Mike George took over as new president of the Linney Cemetery, where white people are buried. He saw the division as inappropriate and inefficient.
“It should have been done years ago,” George said.
Rodney Edwards, who is a resident of the historically black community of French Settlement, agreed.
“It shouldn’t have ever been that way in the first place,” he said.
The fence was a vestige of a deeply racist history, said Walter Buenger, Summerlee Foundation Chair in Texas History at the University of Texas.
“It just shows you the extent of segregation,” Buenger told the Houston Chronicle.
Now, the separate associations that ran the two cemeteries are merging to send a message of unity and to strengthen their ability to care for the space.
Lynda Young, who ran Acie Cemetery where black people are buried before the merger, said when she saw the fence come down it felt like freedom.
“We can move forward,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.