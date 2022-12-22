AUSTIN — Texas is seeing a decline in college-educated teachers, which could impact student education down the road, according to a new report by the Charles Butt Foundation.
This report is the second one commissioned with the University of Houston, exploring the teacher workforce across the state.
It found that the number of teachers who receive a teaching certification from a college or university is declining, reaching levels last seen in 2011-12. With the state facing a teacher shortage, this is concerning, said Tim Miller, Butt Foundation director of leadership development.
“Over the 10-year period, in looking at the trends, the numbers are definitely not looking favorable in terms of making sure that we're producing the number of teachers that are necessary to educate the children in the state of Texas,” Miller said.
That is most prominent when looking at teacher certifications.
There are two routes to becoming a teacher in Texas. The first is to receive a certificate upon completion of a college degree, which requires years of schooling as well as one year assisting a teacher before having a classroom of their own.
The second is through for-profit alternative certification programs. These programs help teachers receive their certification quickly and are on the rise. In 2020-21, ACPs accounted for 58% of all initial five-year standard teacher certificates produced statewide.
Where public universities used to contribute 43% of certified teachers in 2011, they contributed 15% in 2020, the report said.
Miller said while this is a short-term solution, it cannot be a long-term option.
The report also found that teachers who receive a certificate through a college or university are more likely to stay in the profession longer.
The study found first-year teachers prepared by a university were retained at a rate of 93% into their second year, compared with 89% of those prepared by for-profit ACPs.
Miller said this is likely because these programs do a better job of preparing teachers for the classroom. ACP teachers, on the other hand, tend to leave the profession after a short period. Miller said this is concerning for student outcomes.
“The report shows that teachers who are prepared through the undergraduate route are more effective than teachers that are prepared through the alternative certification route in terms of student achievement, scores on state assessment,” Miller said. “We need to do a better job of recruiting people into the profession, making sure that they go through high quality programs so that they are as prepared as possible to be ready to teach on day one for the students that are in the classrooms.”
Teacher pay also continues to plague the industry and impact retention.
Texas continues to be a state with some of the lowest teacher compensation. The report found that pay for educators has not significantly increased over the past decade, and the wage premium for each additional year of experience in teaching has actually decreased.
“Understanding wage premiums for an additional year of experience is important because teacher experience has a significant, positive relationship to student achievement and keeping the most effective teachers in the classroom is one way to influence student success,” the report said.
Miller said the hope is that lawmakers will use the report when making policy decisions this coming legislative session.
“Given all the costs of inflation, we need to look at how we can put some more money into the system, so that teachers are staying ahead of that curve in terms of being able to teach and not have to have two or three jobs in order to make a living,” Miller said.
