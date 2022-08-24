AUSTIN — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton released an opinion Monday that designates all election records, including anonymous voted ballots, as public information and outlines new ballot handling regulations.
The opinion offers direction for how lawmakers and members of the public can inspect or obtain copies of Texans’ anonymous voted ballots in an effort to further election integrity, he said. It also gives clear direction on ballot handling following the election.
“The people of Texas deserve to have leaders who work tirelessly to promote transparency in government and integrity in our elections, and that’s exactly what I continue to do,” Paxton said in a statement. “This opinion will help create new processes that can be used to verify our elections have been conducted fairly and without any fraud.”
As part of an effort to ensure a secure election, the Texas legislature created the position of general custodian of election records and charged that office with, among other things, preserving precinct election records, the opinion states. The custodian is responsible for keeping election records for at least 22 months after Election Day. It must also keep voted ballots in a locked room for at least 60 days after the election before moving ballots to another location.
During the initial 60 days, “a ballot box or other secure container containing voted ballots may not be opened,” it said. However, there is now an exception for public record viewing purposes.
The opinion also deems that according to the Election Code, all voted ballots will become public information once “the custodian completes the unofficial tabulation of the results for that precinct,” it said. Therefore, the boxes may be opened for public viewing during regular business hours, it said.
However, any identifiable information will be redacted, it clarified.
“The Election Code authorizes the Secretary of State and election records custodians to establish procedures to accomplish the dual priorities of ballot preservation and public access to anonymous voted ballots,” Paxton said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.