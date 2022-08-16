AUSTIN — Sheriffs, police chiefs and landowners in counties along the Texas-Mexico border asked for more help in securing the border from a surge of migrants they say are coming in.
Local law enforcement officers and landowners provided testimony to the Senate Committee on Border Security Wednesday in Eagle Pass, one of the border communities that state officials say has been impacted by the migrant crisis. Specifically, they asked for more troopers and special brush teams to help deter crossings.
“We’ve seen the mess and the trash and everything that is left behind by some of the immigrants in our cities, and truly, it's work that our city folks have to do to clean all those things up,” Eagle Pass Chief of Police Federico Garza said.
Christopher Roswell, who owns property in Maverick County, said the immigrant activity he has seen on his property over the last two years has been “insane.”
Roswell said he offers hunting on his property as his main source of income. However, hunts have been disrupted by undocumented immigrants who he said have threatened his patrons. In other instances, Roswell has rendered aid to migrants who he found abused, trafficked or abandoned.
Roswell also listed property destruction including broken fences, trash left on the ground and illegal holes drilled into fresh water tanks throughout the property.
“My livelihood is being threatened,” Roswell said. “It's not just the damages that we have to deal with, it's also the abuses of the human trafficking.”
Luis Valderrama, a rancher near Del Rio, said his fencing is regularly cut, allowing his cattle to escape, sometimes into roadways, creating a danger.
Additionally, he said he fears that the individuals who choose the route on his property are those who do not want to seek asylum, possibly due to past criminal records. This has forced Valderrama to move his wife and three young kids off the property for safety fears.
“I can't have (my kids) there with my wife (and) expect her to have to protect them every single night because there's people walking through within 100 yards of the house," Valderrama said. “I mean, that's not sustainable.”
Sheriffs, officers and landowners requested lawmakers push for greater investment in Operation Lone Star, the state military mission along the border to address illegal immigration and drug trafficking. Launched in March 2021, OLS has already cost Texas taxpayers more than $4 billion. Gov. Greg Abbott has said he is willing to spend any amount necessary on border security, frequently criticizing the federal government for not acting in a way he would like on border issues.
Border security is the responsibility of the federal government, but Abbott has pushed the line, often enacting new directives that his critics have questioned.
The American Civil Liberties Union and other organizations and nonprofits have pushed back on these programs, most recently against Abbott’s July executive order that directed state law enforcement officials to return detained illegal immigrants back to the Texas-Mexico border.
The ACLU called on the federal government to stop working with state law enforcement as they hand over detained migrants to U.S. Border Patrol agents at ports of entry. The organizations also requested the federal government invest more resources to ensure the rights of undocumented immigrants are not violated.
“We urge the Department of Homeland Security not to collaborate with these actions by Texas state police,” the letter said. “Specifically, DHS should decline to take custody of individuals in these circumstances, and should prevent Texas state and local officials from detaining individuals on federal property pursuant to Governor Abbott’s executive order.”
