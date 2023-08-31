AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Driver License Division will not open any of its offices Friday.
DPS will update the state's driver license system over the Labor Day weekend, so new license issuance won't be available. The offices will therefore be closed and users won't be able to renew licenses online via the Texas by Texas (TxT) or Texas.gov portals.
Offices will reopen to resume normal operations on Tuesday, Sept. 5, after the holiday.
DPS officials added that the update won't affect law enforcement personnel running licenses checks on motorists.
