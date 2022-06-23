AUSTIN — The Republican Party of Texas on Wednesday released its top eight legislative priorities for the upcoming session after tabulating delegate preferences during the state GOP convention last weekend.
“We are proud to be a grassroots-led party and look forward to supporting these priorities in the next legislative session,” party Chairman Matt Rinaldi said in a statement. “These priorities indicate that Republican delegates want our Legislature to prioritize protecting our rights, our borders and our children.”
The legislative priority list was narrowed from 15 to eight by more than 5,000 voting delegates, party officials said. The list will work as a guide to members of the State Republican Executive Committee on bills to support in alignment with the party when the next legislative session launches in January.
The top priorities are:
Election protections
Ban Democratic chairs
Abolish abortion in Texas
Stop sexualizing Texas kids
Ban gender modification of children
Secure the border
Parental rights and educational freedom
Defend gun rights
Other priorities previously under consideration included protecting the electric grid, banning taxpayer-funded lobbying, eliminating property taxes, stopping executive overreach and ordering a convention of states. Legislation can and will likely still move to address these topics.
For GOP delegates Christine and Chris Gaddy, protecting elections was a top priority because they said they believe there was “a lot of cheating that went on in 2020.”
“We lose our free country if elections are not fair,” Chris Gaddy said.
Election integrity was a central rallying point during the convention. Many delegates said they believed the 2020 election that resulted in a win for President Joe Biden was stolen from Republican candidate and incumbent Donald Trump, although there has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud, and top GOP officials nationally have said the election was fair and valid.
Texas Republicans have also been at the forefront in ending abortions, limiting gender-affirming care for trans youth, expanding gun access and vowing to ban the teaching of topics related to race.
Republican leaders vowed to push their platform forward during the next legislative session.
“I am always worried about Democrats taking back Texas,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said during the state convention. “The reality is, we have to fight every time. We have no idea what things are going to be like in five months and we have real races and I think we will have to take that very seriously.”
The Texas Democratic Party, in a statement, slammed the GOP’s platform as “extreme” and rooted in “conspiracy-fueled hate.”
“This November, we have a choice to leave behind these stupid, racist, divisive, bigoted culture wars these Republicans choose to promulgate – and head toward a better Texas: one where the lights turn on, where children are safe from gun violence, where all Texans feel included, and where working families are looked after and cared for, not caught in the crossfire of whatever the day’s culture war may be,” said Gilberto Hinojosa, chairman of the Texas Democratic Party, in a statement Monday.
