For over four hours, the commission — which includes state leaders, lawmakers and law enforcement officials — met at the Capitol in what Abbott described as the "next step to make sure that we respond robustly and rapidly to the" El Paso attack.
Speaking with reporters at the end of the meeting, Abbott rattled off a long list of items that were discussed — stronger threat assessment efforts, better collaboration between social media companies and law enforcement, strengthening the state's domestic terrorism law. He also broached more politically sensitive issues related to guns, saying there was discussion surrounding red flag laws, background checks and assault weapons.
Twenty-two people were killed and more than two dozen wounded in the El Paso shooting, which took place Aug. 3 at a Walmart. Authorities believe the gunman, who was arrested and charged with capital murder, published an anti-immigrant manifesto shortly before the massacre, railing against a "Hispanic invasion of Texas."
The El Paso delegation to the Legislature — all Democrats — left the meeting pleased with what they described as an open-minded discussion where nothing was ruled out and everyone was intent on consensus. Asked where the biggest area of agreement was, Rep. César Blanco said it was that "this was a white nationalist crime inflicted on our community" and there need to be new laws targeting domestic terrorism.
Rep. Lina Ortega said one of the reasons she felt "extremely hopeful" after the meeting was that Republican leaders appeared newly open to gun-related proposals, particularly when it comes to background checks.
"Obviously right now it's just talking about ideas, and I think that as a result of the open conversation that it could lead to new laws that will help on performing more background checks," Ortega said. "Because of what happened, I think that the lieutenant governor, the governor, state leadership, is seriously looking at the problems that currently exist and making changes in the laws."
Thursday was the first of two meetings that are planned for the safety commission, with the second one scheduled for next Thursday in El Paso. Abbott has also assembled a Domestic Terrorism Task Force in the wake of the shooting, and its first meeting is slated for Aug. 30.
Before the safety commission meeting, Gun Owners of America, a hardline gun rights group, held a news conference outside the Capitol warning the commission against pursuing any proposals that would infringe on the Second Amendment. One of the speakers was Stephen Willeford, the hero in the 2017 Sutherland Springs church shooting.
"Gun owners are done," Willeford said, clutching the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle he used to take down the church gunman. "We don't want any more restriction. It does not stop the bad guys."
On the other end of the political spectrum, Democrats have been pressuring Abbott to do more than he has suggested so far to combat the forces that led to the El Paso massacre.
"Texans deserve a lot more than just talk," Manny Garcia, executive director of the Texas Democratic Party, said in a statement on the safety commission's first meeting. "Texans expect actions and solutions to curb racism, white supremacy, and gun violence in our state and in our country. The eyes of the world are on us."
The party pointed to an Abbott fundraising letter, which surfaced Thursday morning, that was dated the day before the El Paso shooting and used alarmist language to emphasize the need to "DEFEND" the Texas border. Asked if that kind of incendiary rhetoric came up in the meeting, the El Paso lawmakers said there was discussion — including a “very poignant moment,” according to Rep. Joe Moody — about the language everyone uses going forward.
“We didn’t talk about what’s happened in the past,” Blanco said. "We’re really focusing on what we’re going to do moving forward, and I think in that room, there’s a clear understanding that we need to take action together and anything that happened in the past in terms of politics or this legislative body — today we’re moving forward."
Disclosure: Walmart has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2019/08/22/greg-abbotts-texas-safety-commission-meets-after-el-paso-shooting/.
