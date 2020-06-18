Birdie "LaMoyne" (Pybas) Brooks, 85, of Blanchard, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She spent her last moments with her loving husband of 68 years, by her side. LaMoyne was born November 21, 1934, in Blanchard, Oklahoma, to John Wiggins Pybas and Myrtle May (Hendrix) Pyba…