Richard Terrance "Terry" Mecca, 68, of Woodbine, passed away March 17, 2022 in Woodbine. Terry was born June 10, 1953 in Ridgway, PA. His family moved to Texas in the spring of 1954, and he graduated from Gainesville High School in 1971. Terry married Nancy Milam on June 7, 1974 in Gainesvil…