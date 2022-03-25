AUSTIN — The U.S. Supreme Court found that John Henry Ramirez, a Texas death row inmate convicted of capital murder in 2008, had his religious rights violated by the state, according to an opinion released Thursday.
The religious liberty case went before the Supreme Court in early November, where Ramirez argued that the restrictions the State of Texas imposed on him denied him his right to practice religion. At the time of his execution, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice refused to give Ramirez’s pastor permission to “lay hands” on him or pray audibly during the execution.
Previously, after the state reversed a two year ban on the presence of religious leaders in the chambers in April, the state allowed them to enter but limited what they could do.
Texas argued that a pastor touching the dying prisoner while praying would be disruptive and a security risk, with prison officials stating that “absolute silence is necessary to monitor the inmate’s condition during the delicate process of lethal injection without the potential interference of audible prayer,” per court documents
The court stayed his execution, initially scheduled for Sept. 8, 2021, at the last minute in order to hear the arguments.
The court was not focused on the validity of executions. Rather, it examined whether individuals condemned to death have the right to religious comfort as they are killed.
“We hold that Ramirez is likely to prevail on the merits of his [Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act] claims, and that the other preliminary injunction factors justify relief,” court documents state. “The judgment of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit is reversed, and the case is remanded for further proceedings consistent with this opinion.”
The court ruled 8-1. Justice Clarence Thomas dissented.
How we got here
Ramirez was sentenced to death in 2008 after the robbery-murder of convenience store clerk Pablo Castro in Corpus Cristi, Texas. He stabbed Castro 29 times while on a robbery spree in 2004 in search of drug money. Castro reportedly had $1.25 on him. Ramirez then left for Mexico for three years before he was arrested.
After a series of legal proceedings and a previous successful stay, Texas officials informed Ramirez in February 2021 that his execution date was set for the coming September.
According to court documents, Ramirez filed a grievance requesting his pastor be present at the execution, which was later denied. In June 2021, he filed another grievance requesting that his pastor be permitted to “lay hands” on him and “pray over” him during his execution. The state denied that grievance too in July.
The state claimed that spiritual advisors are not allowed to touch an inmate in the execution chamber, but had a previous history of allowing such actions to take place.
Ramirez requested an appeal to the July denial which went without a response, leading Ramirez to file a lawsuit in August, a month prior to scheduled execution.
