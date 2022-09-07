AUSTIN — While the November elections for Texas Governor and others could be close, Republican candidates maintain support among likely voters, a new poll released Wednesday found.
The survey conducted jointly between Texas Southern University and the University of Houston found that Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton, all of whom are running for re-election, continue to maintain their leads over their Democratic challengers.
Governor — Abbott maintained a 7% lead among likely voters —49% to 42% — over Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke, with 7% undecided.
Lieutenant Governor — Patrick leads Democrat Mike Collier by 6% among likely voters, 49% to 43%, with 8% undecided.
Attorney General — Democratic nominee Rochelle Garza is 3% behind embattled incumbent Paxton among likely voters, with 10% undecided.
Better news for GOP
Among “almost certain voters,” the gap grows larger, data shows.
When evaluating the demographic breakdown of those surveyed, Abbott holds a 29% — 61% to 32% — lead over O’Rourke among white voters. O’Rourke holds a 57% — 72-15 — lead over Abbott among Black voters, a 15% — 53-38 — lead among Latino voters and a 9% — 48-39 — lead among those voters with a mixed or other ethnic/racial identity, the poll found.
Additionally, Abbott and O’Rourke are deadlocked at 45% among women voters, and Abbott enjoys an 18% lead over O’Rourke among men, it said. Abbott also had higher favorability among older Texans belonging to the Silent Generation/Baby Boomer cohort and Generation X, while O’Rourke is the candidate of choice among Millennials and Generation Z.
Patrick and Paxton also held a majority of white voters, while Collier and Garza took the majority of Black, Latino and mixed or other ethnic/racial identity voters. The same trend fell among generations.
This latest poll comes out two months before Election Day. It surveyed 2,140 voters aged 18 and older in English and Spanish. The respondents were matched to a sampling frame on gender, age, race/ethnicity, and education and are representative of the Texas adult population, the report said.
