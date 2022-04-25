AUSTIN — Texas lawmakers and advocates who worked on behalf of Melissa Lucio are relieved she was granted reprieve nearly 48 hours before she was scheduled to be executed.
The Court of Criminal Appeals of Texas halted Lucio’s execution Monday, ordering the 138th Judicial District Court of Cameron County to consider new evidence including the use of false testimony and new scientific evidence, among others.
Lucio's execution is stayed pending the resolution of these claims, court documents state.
“We know that Melissa’s children — Mariah’s brothers and sisters — and Mariah’s grandparents, aunts and uncles are all relieved and grateful that Melissa’s life will not be taken by the State of Texas,” said one of Lucio’s attorneys, Tivon Schardl in a statement. “Melissa is entitled to a new, fair trial. The people of Texas are entitled to a new, fair trial.”
It was a close call for Lucio who was sentenced to death 14 years ago in 2008 for the death of her 2-year-old daughter Mariah Alvarez. Lucio, 53, has maintained her innocence with her attorneys petitioning for a stay of execution just weeks before the scheduled date.
Lucio’s son John Lucio called the news exciting and overwhelming.
“We’re going to keep fighting this fight until we bring her home,” John said. “She is no longer going to be executed and my mother will be free soon.”
Sabrina Van Tassel, as director of the documentary “The State of Texas vs. Melissa”, helped bring Lucio’s story to the national stage. The documentary raised questions about whether Lucio may be innocent, leading others to take a closer look at the case and even garnered attention from state lawmakers.
“Our justice system is not only broken, it was designed to put people like Melissa Lucio [in prison],” Van Tassel said. “I'm very happy that we were all together. Millions of voices, millions of little angels who basically helped to not make this happen.”
Texas state Reps. Jeff Leach and Joe Moody, as well as state Sen. Eddie Lucio spearheaded efforts to get Lucio off of death row. Each have said Lucio should not be executed, rallying legislators to sign a petition for her reprieve and calling on the Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz to rescind his warrant. In total, more than 90 representatives and 20 senators called for the stay.
“[Fifteen] years after trial and only two days before execution, the CCA has said, ‘she may actually be innocent.’ That timeline and that result is shocking,” Moody said in a Tweet following news of Lucio’s stay. “I am just so relieved for her.”
In a statement following the announcement, Lucio said she is grateful to have more days to be a mother and grandmother.
“Mariah is in my heart today and always,” she said. “I am grateful the court has given me the chance to live and prove my innocence.”
But Lucio is not free yet. The appeals court directed the 138th Judicial District Court of Cameron County to hear new evidence in the case regarding four of the nine claims Lucio made.
Lucio’s attorneys say that new forensic evidence shows that Mariah died because of a fall down a steep staircase. They also said that coercive interrogation tactics forced Lucio to confess to a crime she did not commit.
In Lucio’s application, it states that each of the errors independently amount “to a grave miscarriage of justice.”
“It would have shocked the public’s conscience for Melissa to be put to death based on false and incomplete medical evidence for a crime that never even happened,” Innocence Project Director of special litigation Vanessa Potkin said in a statement. “All of the new evidence of her innocence has never before been considered by any court. The court’s stay allows us to continue fighting alongside Melissa to overturn her wrongful conviction.”
Abraham Bonowitz, executive director of Death Penalty Action, said while Monday’s decision is a relief there still is work to be done.
“We are elated that Melissa Lucio will not be killed on the 27th,” Bonowitz said. “The opportunity to allow the evidence to be examined is now here but that doesn’t change the fact that this is an innocent person — and that's what the evidence bears — that now has the opportunity for a fair trial.”
Others who advocated on behalf of Lucio include fashion mogul and social media personality Kim Kardashian.
Kardashian is currently studying for her law degree in California and has become a criminal justice advocate using her name and influence to get pardons for innocent people.
Kardashian has voiced her support for Lucio encouraging her millions of followers to sign a petition on Lucio’s behalf.
“Best news ever,” Kardashian said on her social media sites. “Melissa Lucio has been on death row for over 14 years for her daughter’s death that was a tragic accident.”
