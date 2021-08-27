vaccination art

There are several vaccination sites around Cooke County that take walk-in patients.

 Courtesy of Austin Regional Clinic

The type of vaccines available – Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson – vary from place-to-place. Call ahead to determine hours of availability and which vaccine is stocked at each destination:

* Tom Thumb Pharmacy, 206 N. Grand Ave., Gainesville – (940) 665-7622;

* CVS, 1520 N. Grand Ave., Gainesville – (940) 665-0314;

* Walmart, 1800 Lawrence St., Gainesville – (940) 668-6898;

* North Texas Medical Center, 1900 Hospital Blvd., Gainesville – (940) 665-1751;

* Cooke County Medical Center, 801 N. Grand Ave., Gainesville – (940) 612-8750;

* Pezel’s Hometown Pharmacy, 1340 US 377, #100, Pilot Point – (940) 686-0123;

* Aubrey Pharmacy, 701 US 377, Aubrey – (940) 440-0400;

* Marietta Pharmacy, 300 US 77, Marietta, OK – (580) 276-5555;

* Love CHD, 200 CE Colston Dr., Marietta, OK – (580) 276-2531.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/.

