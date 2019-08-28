Much has changed for the Valley View Eagles. Curtis King takes over for Alan Kassen as head football coach and starting quarterback Cale Kassen graduated.
King comes over from Argyle and he will bring with him some fresh ideas and new schemes for the offense and defense.
One of the biggest changes the Eagles are making is to their offense, where they will transition to a no-huddle look.
“We feel like we can control the tempo better,” King said. “We’re not trying to run a play every 15 seconds, but we can. I think the fastest we one we did was 14 seconds on a six-play where I wanted to go tempo. But we always want the tempo. Sometimes we will take 25 seconds and sometimes we’ll take 15 seconds, hopefully to keep the defense off balance.”
King said the changes they made this season weren’t because what they did last season didn’t work. He thought a fresh take on offense and defense would reinvigorate the team and he said he has seen as much through the summer and first part of fall.
“They’ve been pretty good for the past four or five years, so the changes we made weren’t because anything was done wrong, or it was bad in the past,” King said. “It was just what I wanted to have in place. I think sometimes the kids need a fresh approach, though. Sometimes it can rejuvenate some kids. Our defense is totally different from last year and so it’s exciting to them because they’re learning something totally new.”
Junior Zach Isbell won the starting quarterback job and King said he is encouraged with his ability to lead the team.
“He kind of surprised me a little bit because he really didn’t play last year because he was injured,” King said. “He only played two games last year. I think he’s very composed. He’s a very good athlete. He’s got a very strong arm and is very football smart. He’s handled everything I’ve thrown at him.”
Senior left tackle Cameron Byrom is one of the Eagles’ four returning starters on offense and one of three on defense and he said he is looking forward to the changes on both sides of the ball.
“The new offense and the tempo is going to help out a lot,” Byrom said. “I think it will be a little more of a show this year because we do run a such an up-tempo offense this year. We’re always moving around and we have been doing a lot of conditioning stuff. We’re ready for it.”
Byrom has high hopes for this season. The Eagles won’t settle for just making the playoffs.
“I want to win district and I want to go four rounds in the playoffs at least,” Byrom said. “We need to have really strong discipline this year.”
Byrom said he wants to help develop a more optimistic attitude this season.
“I feel like as one of the leaders this year that we can be a little more positive,” Byrom said. “Let’s pick each other up and not be down so much. The new offense is going to be a real big deal. I feel like all around that we should be pretty good.”
Senior tight end Christian McMurray will also play a big role for the offense and defense. He said this season will be different.
“Last year, we definitely had a lot of talent but I just don’t think we had the heart really,” McMurray said. “We just practiced and we were just going through the motions and stuff. With coach King, it’s definitely a new vibe. I’m hoping for a long ride. I think with this year, it’s just going to be different for the fact that we seem to be smarter and we just seem to be more driven.”
McMurray said he is confident the Eagles can make a bid for the district championship.
“I see us actually performing really well because I think we have a better coaching staff and a better team overall,” McMurray said. “We’re really close. We have to hold each other accountable and make sure we play our top performance.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.