A trip to the state semifinal game last season made history for the Valley View Eagles and despite losing a few key seniors and moving up to Class 3A from Class 2A, none of the expectations have changed this season.
The Eagles are eyeing another deep playoff run and another district title. Senior quarterback Zach Isbell is taking it personally this year to grow and take his team back to the playoffs.
“I’ve got a lot of people to prove wrong and I’m going to do the best I can to get in a position to prove those things,” Isbell said. “As a team, we have to work harder to achieve the things we want to do this year and we’ve got guys at their breaking point right now. We want to show people that we can put ourselves in position to win the district and go far in the playoffs.”
Isbell had an up-and-down junior season as he started the first seven games before yielding way to Logan Lewis as the Eagles transitioned to a fully run-heavy offense.
Isbell could be the key to unlocking the Eagles’ aerial potential this season, but regardless if he wins the job, he is ready to contribute in any way he can.
“It’s a situation I’ve been in before and it’s a situation I’m mentally and emotionally equipped to handle,” Isbell said. “A healthy locker room is the most important thing right now and an unhealthy locker room is not anything I’m trying to cause. I’m just trying to lead and show the guys I’m not asking them to do anything that I’m not willing to do. Whatever role I’m in, I’m going to try my best to lead.”
Senior left tackle and defensive tackle Jaxon James will be a crucial cog on both lines and head coach Curtis King said with the Eagles losing most of their starting offensive linemen, James will be counted on to be a leader.
“I feel a lot better [about the line] than I did two months ago,” King said. “He’s key. We almost moved him to tight end and he’s undersized to play on the line, but he’s very quick, which kind of gives him an advantage on the offensive and defensive line.”
James knows the lines aren’t as big this season, but he said the team is driven to make up for that lack of size with hard work and a concerted effort to soak in any and all coaching.
As well as last season went, he knows it’s time to turn the page.
“We’ve just got to be in better shape and move faster,” James said. “Last year was one to remember, but now we’ve got to make another one to remember. Last year, we lived it, but it’s gone. If we do what we’re supposed to, we’ll do just fine. We can’t get caught up in going further than we need to. We have to think game to game and get better every game. How hard we work is how far we’ll go.”
Valley View lost both running backs Clint Epperson and Luis Morales to graduation and as a result, the Eagles will employ more of a spread offense this season.
Bryan Duranona, Colby Lewis and Logan Lewis will all spend time at the running back spot.
King said the change in philosophy doesn’t mean the Eagles won’t still focus on the ground attack.
“We’re going to be more spread, but I think we’re going to be a power running team too,” King said. “I just think we need to throw the ball a little more. They’re all different, but they all have a piece of what Clint had. It’s three different guys trying to be the same type of runner.”
The Eagles will be moving into Class 3A Division II and in District 6 with Callisburg, Henrietta, Holliday, Nocona and Wichita Falls City View.
“I think it’s going to be a tough district and I think Holliday is the best district until somebody knocks them off,” King said. “They’re coached well and have good kids and a good program. City View is very athletic from what I’ve seen and all those schools have a good tradition of football.”
Even though the Eagles will be new to the district, King said that isn’t changing their outlook.
“We haven’t said once that we want to take second in district,” King said. “Our goal is to win district and to do that, we have to beat Holliday. We set our goals every year and that’s to go as far as we can go. I think we can make a run in the playoffs. Our goal is to win a state championship and I won’t be satisfied until we win one. Day 1 of practice last year, I said the very same thing.”
Valley View will lean on its defense this season and it will be the strength of the team by the end of the season.
King said the most important game this year is the Eagles’ first district game of the season against Holliday.
The Eagles’ non-district schedule is difficult too. They have a three-game stretch that includes games with Lindsay, Muenster and Wellington.
King said that should be a litmus test for district play and wants his team to take advantage of the opportunity to play solid opponents early in the season.
“I want to play a tough non-district schedule,” King said. “They’re all good, winning programs. All three teams will probably go far in the playoffs and heck, Wellington might win the dang thing. We want to see how we compete.”
King characterized this season as “unfinished business” for the Eagles and that attitude began days after Valley View fell to Post in the state semifinal game. Players were back in the weight room working hard for this season.
“I was really impressed with how hard they worked in the offseason,” King said. “We want the kids to enjoy this season because we don’t know how long it’s going to last, but I’ve seen them more upbeat this year. You have to enjoy every chance you get to play the game.”
