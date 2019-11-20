The Valley View Eagles had a productive beginning to the playoffs with a relatively easy 48-16 win over Como-Pickton.
As the second round approaches, the Eagles will try to escape their recent second-round demons when they face Italy in the Class 2A area round Friday, Nov. 22, in Saginaw.
Valley View head coach Curtis King said the Eagles haven’t broken through into the third round of the playoffs since the early 2000s.
“In the second round, there’s only good teams left,” King said. “There are no bad teams playing. Usually, you’re seeing a new team and we hadn’t even looked at Italy until this week. The kids have talked about getting past the second round, but they know it’s more about beating Italy than getting past the second round.”
Italy defeated Valley Mills 47-23 last week, but trailed in the third quarter, needing a comeback to pull away.
King said the 8-3 Gladiators won’t be as pain-free as Como-Pickton.
“They’re good, they’re young and extremely physical,” King said. “Offensively, they kind of remind us of us because they’ve got a big, strong running back. They run the option a lot, their quarterback runs and they’re not afraid to throw. It’s sort of a mirror image to us. It’s going to come down to who can win the line of scrimmage.”
The Eagles’ closest margin of victory this season was a 12-7 win over Muenster. King said the Hornets were the most physical team they have played this season and that he expects Italy to supply a similar brand of aggression.
“This team reminds me of Muenster,” King said. “We’ve changed stuff in our offense since that game, but we learned we can be physical and play with anybody.”
