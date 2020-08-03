The following 55 Cooke County businesses or entities received at least $150,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans, according to data provided by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
$2-5 million (4)
Sharp Oil Field Services
IFS Coatings
Trident Process Systems
Quasar
$1-2 million (5)
Circuit Breaker Sales
Enderby Gas
Orteq Energy Technologies
Petroflex
Sit Safe Solutions
$350,000+ (12)
Core Professional Service
Gainesville Nursing & Rehab
Glenn Polk Autoplex
Industrial Models Group
Merit Advisors
Norman’s Well Service
North Texas Marine Inc.
OMT Flow LLC
Pro Perforating LLC
Profuel LLC
Reliant Worldwide Plastics
Schmitz & Schmitz Properties
$150,000+ (34)
Absolute Urgent Care
Adams Bennett Duncan & Henley
Alliance Orthotics & Prosthetics
Aquacore Rental Company
Arctex Oil and Gas
Bob Smith Coachworks
Brammer Pip and Steel
Cocopa LLC
Dano Enterprises
Done Right Welding
Dropwater Solutions
Excell Aviation inc.
First Baptist Church
Gainesville Glass Co.
Hess & Rohmer, PC
Hesse-Schniederjan Heating & Air Conditioning
Independence Equine & Small Animal Clinic
JR Tompson Inc.
LSC Precision Inc.
Outdoor Powersports LLC
Phil-Co Industrial Painting
Pond King Inc.
Red River Farm COOP Inc.
Refinery Road Vet Clinic
Scott Oes LLC
Southwest LTC
St. Mary’s School
Texoma Web Offset Printing
Uniflex Church Furnishings
Uniform Factory Outlet of Texas
United Commercial Caststone
Valstar Electric
Windowcraft Inc.
York Eye Associates
