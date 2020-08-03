The following 55 Cooke County businesses or entities received at least $150,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans, according to data provided by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

$2-5 million (4)

Sharp Oil Field Services

IFS Coatings

Trident Process Systems

Quasar

$1-2 million (5)

Circuit Breaker Sales

Enderby Gas

Orteq Energy Technologies

Petroflex

Sit Safe Solutions

$350,000+ (12)

Core Professional Service

Gainesville Nursing & Rehab

Glenn Polk Autoplex

Industrial Models Group

Merit Advisors

Norman’s Well Service

North Texas Marine Inc.

OMT Flow LLC

Pro Perforating LLC

Profuel LLC

Reliant Worldwide Plastics

Schmitz & Schmitz Properties

$150,000+ (34)

Absolute Urgent Care

Adams Bennett Duncan & Henley

Alliance Orthotics & Prosthetics

Aquacore Rental Company

Arctex Oil and Gas

Bob Smith Coachworks

Brammer Pip and Steel

Cocopa LLC

Dano Enterprises

Done Right Welding

Dropwater Solutions

Excell Aviation inc.

First Baptist Church

Gainesville Glass Co.

Hess & Rohmer, PC

Hesse-Schniederjan Heating & Air Conditioning

Independence Equine & Small Animal Clinic

JR Tompson Inc.

LSC Precision Inc.

Outdoor Powersports LLC

Phil-Co Industrial Painting

Pond King Inc.

Red River Farm COOP Inc.

Refinery Road Vet Clinic

Scott Oes LLC

Southwest LTC

St. Mary’s School

Texoma Web Offset Printing

Uniflex Church Furnishings

Uniform Factory Outlet of Texas

United Commercial Caststone

Valstar Electric

Windowcraft Inc.

York Eye Associates

Tags

Recommended for you