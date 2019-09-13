Gainesville 2

• Gainesville 58, Castleberry 8

• Muenster 12, Pottsboro 39

• Callisburg 6, Lindsay 21

• Collinsville 42, S&S Consolidated 28

• Sacred Heart 22, Tioga 18

• Valley View 16, FW Christian 42

• Whitesboro 7, Gunter 49

• Era 12, Chico 34

