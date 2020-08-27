The Whitesboro Bearcats surprised many doubters when they upset one-loss Eastland in the first round of the playoffs with a 30-21 win on the way to a 7-5 season last year.
Whitesboro lost a few key seniors last season, but the Bearcats are ready to pick up where they left off.
The Bearcats found some success late last season as they transitioned to an option style of offense and senior running back and inside linebacker Devon Price said having that experience gives them a head start headed into this season.
“I feel like it was hard in the beginning to change into an option offense, but coach [Cody] Fagan made it simple and easy for everybody to catch on,” Price said. “Going into this year, everybody’s got the hang of it pretty well.”
The end of the season put a chip on the Bearcats’ shoulder that Price said they still carry with them.
“I felt like we could have done more and that people slept on us,” Price said. “We couldn’t finish out the game against Bushland. After beating Eastland, I felt like we got a lot of motivation that we’re not just some pushover and we can deal with everybody else.”
Senior wideout and outside linebacker Major Ledbetter said the key to a productive season will be how hard Whitesboro is willing to work.
“We don’t have as much talent as last year,” Ledbetter said. “Honestly, I feel like we’re going to be underdogs and regardless we’re still going to play our hearts out and we’ll be able to keep up with everyone. We’ve put in a lot of work through the summer and it’s just going to come down to if we can work hard enough.”
Fagan said the Bearcats have a defensive mentality that will drive this season and linebackers Price and Ledbetter are at the epicenter of that defense.
“Both of those guys are the heart and soul of our team,” Fagan said. “Price isn’t a very big guy, but he’s got the biggest heart on the team. He’s got a fighter’s mindset and he leads with his action. Major is the energy motivator and if he comes out flat, the kids come out flat. He’s earned the respect of his teammates and we’re excited about what both of them will bring to the table this year.”
Junior Jake Hermes and sophomore Mac Harper will battle it out for the starting quarterback position and Fagan said each has their strengths and weaknesses and it will come down to who grasps the schemes the best.
“Hermes has looked pretty good and had a really, really good spring and summer,” Fagan said. “He’s looked at as a leader by the team and he backs it up every day with his hard work and enthusiasm. Harper is really, really busting his but and he’s a really athletic kid that got a lot of experience on the JV where they went 8-2. This battle will play out over the first two or three weeks of the season.”
Regardless who wins the battle, Fagan said they are both still top five athletes on the team and will be heavily relied upon for both sides of the ball. Hermes will play defensive end and Harper will play either safety or cornerback.
Junior Jacob Smith and senior Sutton Fuhrmann will also help out the passing game as running backs and slot receivers.
The Bearcats will need to improve on the offensive line as they don’t have any returners from a season ago.
Fagan said the line will dictate much of the Bearcats’ success, but he said the progress his team has shown from last year has them light years ahead.
The Bearcats are in a tough District 4-3A with Bowie, Boyd, Brock, Paradise, Pilot Point and Ponder.
“Brock has earned the right over the last 10 years to be picked to win that thing and until someone proves they can knock them off consistently, they’re going to continue to get that type of publicity and they deserve it,” Fagan said. “Pilot Point beat them in district last year and Brock got their revenge later in December. Boyd is picked to beat us and be in third and we’re picked fourth and I love when people pick us that way so we can use it to motivate our kids.”
Whitesboro has a difficult non-district schedule as well. The Bearcats will face Bells, Aubrey, Gunter and Ponder and Fagan said there is no easy game.
“Bells is going to play smashmouth football and play hard-nosed defense, so we’ll have to earn everything we get against those guys,” Fagan said. “Aubrey is a big football team and they put a whoopin on us last year and showed us that we weren’t where we needed to be as far as a physical football team. It was an eye-opening game for us and obviously Gunter is the defending state champs. There are no slouches anywhere.”
Fagan said the team’s mindset is to play into late November and make a deep run to the playoffs, not just make the playoffs.
The quest to become a dangerous football team will be rooted in capitalizing on every ounce of effort, Fagan said.
“Our kids are coming off a second-round playoff appearance and I think we shocked some people in the playoffs that didn’t think we’d do much,” Fagan said. “We got hot at the right time last year and we were picked to get fourth in our district and we got third. We shocked even more by winning that first game against a top 10 team in the state in Eastland. We should be a Thanksgiving football team at least. Once you get close to December football, it’s about being healthy and getting on a roll.”
