The Whitesboro Bearcats have a new coach in Cody Fagan, but that doesn’t mean the expectations change.
The Bearcats have put together a lengthy run of consecutive playoff appearances and despite being in a tough district, anything short of a playoff berth would be a big disappointment in their eyes.
“Dave Campbell’s Texas Football” has the Bearcats slotted as the last team to make the playoffs in District 4-3A Division I behind Boyd, Pilot Point and state powerhouse Brock.
Fagan says the team is playing to prove a few people wrong.
“Several of the people that do the rankings have picked Brock to win the district and rightfully so,” Fagan said. “They’ve earned the right to be picked that way and they’ve been a state powerhouse for many years now. I’m never going to argue against Brock, but with us being picked fourth, I think our kids take that personally a little bit. We expect to be better than that and we think we can give all three of those teams a run for their money this year.”
Senior wideout Tryston Gaines headlines the Bearcats’ wealth of talent on both sides of the ball. Fagan said just having him on the field will impact what opposing defenses do.
“Tryston is the most explosive player we’ve got by far,” Fagan said. “He’s a legit Division I prospect. He’s going to have a chance to play at the next level somewhere in some sport. The fun thing about him is he has put in the work to earn the right to have a great senior year. We expect big things out of him. He’s going to be a mismatch for a lot of people. People we play are going to have to find a way to bracket coverage, which is going to open up other places for us to exploit people.”
Senior quarterback and free safety Cade Acker said he knows he has big shoes to fill and high goals to achieve.
“I think I can do a good job,” Acker said. “I think I’ve got weapons on the outside and I think we’re going to have a good enough offense to make me look kind of good. The expectations here are to make the playoffs for sure. We’ve made playoffs eight or nine years in a row. We also just to be competitive. We can’t have any blowouts. We haven’t had a bad blowout in probably two years. So just be competitive and play hard.”
Acker said one of the biggest challenges the Bearcats will face will be depth.
“It will be our biggest issue,” Acker said. “We’re going to have to have a lot of guys fill spots. I think both sides of the ball were senior heavy and a lot of the seniors we have didn’t even play last year. So they’re having to learn new roles, we’re all having to kind of learn new positions but we will still be good.”
The Bearcats will have five starters returning on offense and four on defense.
Along with his skills at quarterback, Fagan said Acker would play a big role on defense.
“Defensively, he’s going to do what he did last year,” Fagan said. “He’s going to cover and come downhill and not be afraid to hit you. He’s a great kid, high character kid, and when you’ve got a high character kid that works hard, it makes our job easy.”
Senior wideout and defensive end Andrew Fletcher has confidence players will step up into key positions.
“We lost a lot of talent, but we have talent coming up,” Fletcher said. “But we have people that can fill in those spots and make big plays for us. So we’ll just have to prove the haters wrong. Our offense is a lot different than last year, but that’s going to be good for us because we have really good receivers. That just helps us along with a versatile running back.”
If the Bearcats can navigate their non-district schedule without any major injuries and hold their own in district play, Fagan thinks they have a shot to make a run deep into the playoffs.
“By no means am I saying we’re going to be favorites to go win a state championship, but I think once you get to the playoffs, if you get to-mid-to late November and you’re healthy and things are clicking, we do have the athletes in place to make a little bit of a run and make some noise,” Fagan said.
